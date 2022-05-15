Title wait nearly over for Milan after 2-0 win over Atalanta

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s lengthy wait could be almost over. Second-half goals from Rafael Leão and Theo Hernández saw Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 and it now only needs one point from its final match to secure its first Serie A title since 2011. Milan could even clinch the crown earlier if defending champion and fierce rival Inter Milan fails to win at relegation-threatened Cagliari later Sunday. Lorenzo Insigne bid farewell to Napoli and netted a penalty in a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Genoa. Sassuolo won 3-1 at Bologna.