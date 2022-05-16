ATP spares 2 British tournaments for banning Russian players

LONDON (AP) — The Queen’s and Eastbourne tournaments have been spared punishment from the ATP for banning Russian and Belarussian players. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the British Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club which hosts Wimbledon to bar Russian and Belarusian players from the British grass-court season. The ATP and WTA objected at the time. But on Monday, the ATP says after extensive talks that “Queen’s and Eastbourne will proceed as normal, offering full ATP ranking points.” The LTA has welcomed the decision. The WTA has yet to respond.