Before NBA draft lottery, Lakers already made Pelicans lucky

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

The New Orleans Pelicans are the lone playoff team among the clubs who can get a boost from lotto luck when the NBA draft lottery is conducted Tuesday night in Chicago. Houston, Orlando and Detroit all share a 14% chance of winning the lottery and the No. 1 pick for the June 23 NBA draft in New York. Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero are among the top college players available. The Rockets, Magic and Pistons finished at the bottom of the league. The Pelicans are a playoff team who will be in the lottery with a pick traded to them by the Los Angeles Lakers.