Cardinals-Mets game postponed by rain; doubleheader Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets scheduled for Monday night has been postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game will begin at 3:10 p.m., with the nightcap to follow 30-40 after the opener ends. The teams are set to play a four-game series — their first meeting since getting into a bench-clearing scuffle last month in St. Louis. With severe thunderstorms in the evening forecast, the game was postponed a little more than 3 1/2 hours before it was supposed to begin.