Casili hits 2 HRs, Yaz adds go-ahead HR, Giants beat Rox 7-6

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Curt Casali hit two home runs, Mike Yastrzemski delivered a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth and the San Francisco Giants pulled out a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies, who lost for the 11th straight time to the Giants dating to Aug. 15, 2021. It’s San Francisco’s longest win streak ever against the Rockies and matches an 11-game streak against the Houston Astros from Sept. 22, 1964 to May 22, 1965, according to Stats, LLC.