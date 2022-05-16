End of an era? Penguins at crossroads after playoff exit

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a crossroads following a fourth straight quick playoff exit. The Penguins blew a 3-1 series lead and fell to the New York Rangers in the first round. Longtime stars Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will be free agents over the summer. It may be difficult for Pittsburgh to afford to keep them both. Captain Sidney Crosby says the team is aware it could be shaken up during the offseason.