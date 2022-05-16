FIFA clears Cameroon to pick new recruits ahead of World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — Cameroon’s recruitment drive ahead of the World Cup has continued with FIFA approving the change in international eligibility of former France Under-21 winger Georges-Kévin Nkoudou. Nkoudou could make the change because of his Cameroon family ties. The Beşiktaş winger previously was with Marseille and Tottenham. The Cameroonian Football Association led by national great Samuel Eto’o also got recent FIFA permission to pick midfielder Olivier Ntcham. Both Nkoudou and Ntcham are in coach Rigobert Song’s squad for African Cup of Nations qualifying games next month. At the World Cup in Qatar, Cameroon is in a group with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.