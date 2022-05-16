Finland tops US, Canada defeats Slovakia at hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Sakari Manninen scored and added two assists for host Finland to beat the United States 4-1 and keep a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship. After Mikael Granlund gave Finland a 1-0 lead on a power play in the opening period, Valtteri Filppula and Manninen used a five-minute power play to increase the lead to 3-0. Mikko Lehtonen scored late for the Finns while Alex Galchenyuk scored the consolation goal for the Americans in Group B in Tampere. In Group A in Helsinki, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals to spark defending champion Canada to 5-1 over Slovakia for a third straight victory.