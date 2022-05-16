Giants’ La Stella off IL, set for season debut at Colorado

DENVER (AP) — San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and was slated to make his season debut at Colorado. In other moves, the Giants transferred right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to the 60-day injured list and optioned outfielder Luis González to Triple-A Sacramento. Right-hander Yunior Marte was optioned to Sacramento on Sunday, and the Giants selected the contract of right-hander Mauricio Llovera. La Stella, in the second year of an $18.75 million, three-year contract, missed time in his first year with the club due to a broken right hand and a hamstring strain.