Golden Knights fire Peter DeBoer after missing playoffs
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Peter DeBoer after they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. General manager Kelly McCrimmon says the front office believes a new coach would put the team in the best position to succeed next season. Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems wreaked havoc on the lineup. DeBoer coached the Golden Knights for 2 1/2 seasons after being named to replace Gerard Gallant in January 2020. They reached the playoffs the previous two years and lost one round before the Stanley Cup Final each time.
