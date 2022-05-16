Kelsey Plum embracing role as Hammon’s ‘un-guardable’ guard

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon told Kelsey Plum before the season began that she would be the hardest guard in the league to defend. Plum’s offensive prowess is no secret. But her versatility in being able to thread passing seams in the Aces’ new system led Hammon to believe Plum’s ability to run Las Vegas’ high-powered offense could make her the WNBA’s most dangerous guard. Plum is averaging 17.5 points per game and is second-best in the league with 6.8 assists per game for an offense that leads the WNBA with 90.8 points per game.