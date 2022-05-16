Kings hope postseason experience translates to more progress

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings gained valuable experience in making it to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018. That will mean nothing if the Kings are unable to make more progress next season. The Kings had 11 players see their first action in a postseason series. They also gained valuable experience during a regular season that saw 23 players miss time due to injury or COVID-19 protocols. Los Angeles still finished with 98 points during the regular season and finished third in the Pacific Division.