LEADING OFF: Detmers tries to match Vander Meer, 3 twinbills

By The Associated Press

Reid Detmers has a chance to match Johnny Vander Meer’s feat of consecutive no-hitters when he starts for the Los Angeles Angels at the Texas Rangers. The 22-year-old left-hander pitched his gem in a 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10 in just his 11th big league start. Detmers struck out two, walked one and threw a career-high 108 pitches. Vander Meer is the only pitcher to throw no-hitters in consecutive major league starts, for Cincinnati against the Boston Bees on June 11, 1938, and against the Brooklyn Dodgers four days later in the first night game at Ebbets Field.