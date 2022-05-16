Robert powers White Sox past Royals in 10 after Cueto’s gem

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning after Johnny Cueto’s impressive Chicago debut, and the White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 in the opener of a five-game series. Yasmani Grandal also had a two-run shot for the White Sox, who squandered a 3-0 lead in the eighth. Robert connected off Scott Barlow with two outs, scoring the automatic runner as well. The 36-year-old Cueto pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start this season after getting promoted from Triple-A Charlotte. The two-time All-Star allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out seven. Only one runner reached second base against him.