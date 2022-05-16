Sanchez, Lewis lead Twins past Athletics 3-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Gary Sanchez homered, Royce Lewis scored twice and the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Lewis has played 10 major league games after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft and is already making an impact. He started a pair of rallies against Zach Logue by doubling in the third inning and walking to lead off the fifth. Lewis came around to score on RBI singles by Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. The A’s have been held to one run or none in 15 of 38 games.