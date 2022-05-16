Suns stinker in Game 7 overshadows excellent regular season

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are still struggling to explain the aftermath of a 33-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks on their home floor in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. The lopsided loss overshadowed a brilliant regular season for the Suns, who won a franchise-record 64 games during the regular season. Most of the team’s nucleus is under contract for next season, with the notable exception of starting center Deandre Ayton. The big man’s future is among many questions the Suns face in the offseason.