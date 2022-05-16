Upstart Hokies setting sights high as ACC season winds down

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Virginia Tech’s baseball program has reached unprecedented heights and is looking for more with one week left in the regular season. The Hokies are coming off their first series win over Louisville and are as high as No. 3 in this week’s polls. D1Baseball.com lists Virginia Tech as the No. 4 national seed in its latest NCAA Tournament projections. The Hokies aren’t afraid to let it be known the College World Series is the goal even though the team has never advanced past regionals. Tech closes against last-place Duke at home this weekend and remains alive in the Coastal Division.