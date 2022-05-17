Brewers pitcher Mejía banned 80 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program. A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville. Mejía made his major league debut with the Indians on May 21 last year and went 1-7 with a 8.25 ERA in 11 starts and six relief appearances. Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on April 5 following a positive test for a different performance-enhancing substance.