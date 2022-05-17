Castroneves starts record Indy 500 quest with ‘perfect’ car

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves started his historic quest just the way he’d hoped — in a “perfect” car. The Brazilian wasn’t sure how last year’s winning car would respond after he slammed into the outside wall during last month’s testing on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval. The Meyer Shank Racing team spent a week rebuilding the No. 06 Honda and after Castroneves drove it back onto the track for the first practice, Castroneves a blew a kiss to the air as his stamp of approval.