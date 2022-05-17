Celtics rule Smart, Horford out for Game 1 against Heat

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Boston will be without two starters for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, with Al Horford entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols and Marcus Smart unable to play because of a mid-foot sprain. The Celtics announced those updates about three hours before the series opener against the Miami Heat. Smart was injured Sunday in the Celtics’ series-clinching win over the Bucks.