Clevinger, 2 relievers lead Padres past Phillies 3-0

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Clevinger tossed one-hit ball over five shutout innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0. Clevinger won for the first time in three starts this season. He missed last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. The righty tossed five innings for the first time this year. He struck out five and walked none over 75 pitches. MacKenzie Gore struck out four in three scoreless innings and Taylor Rogers worked the ninth for his 14th save. Zach Eflin took the loss for Philadelphia.