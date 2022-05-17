Forest to play Huddersfield for place in the Premier League

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest will play Huddersfield for a place in the Premier League after reaching the Championship playoff final thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Sheffield United. Forest lost the second leg 2-1 after extra time, making it 3-3 on aggregate, but won 3-2 on penalties at the City Ground after three saves by goalkeeper Brice Samba. Forest is a two-time European champion and was last in the top flight in 1999. The team can return there by beating Huddersfield at Wembley Stadium on May 29. Huddersfield was promoted to the Premier League in 2017 after 45 years in the lower league, before getting relegated in 2019.