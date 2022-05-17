Jimmie Johnson feels ‘at home’ in Indy 500 preparations

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson felt at home making his way around Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the opening day of preparations for the Indianapolis 500. The seven-time NASCAR champion will make his Indy 500 debut on May 29 and is considered a legitimate contender. Johnson won at Indy four times driving a stock car. He topped the speed chart in the morning practice session and was inside the top 10 all afternoon, too. Now he’s settling in for two weeks of work before the big race.