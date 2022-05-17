Magic Moment: Orlando wins lottery, lands No. 1 pick

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Orlando Magic won the NBA draft lottery and landed the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they got Dwight Howard nearly two decades ago. Orlando finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 years. But they got a huge win in the lottery, with the top pick for the first time since taking Howard in 2004. Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are widely considered the most likely candidates to be taken first. The draft is June 23 in New York. Oklahoma City got the second pick, followed by Houston and Sacramento.