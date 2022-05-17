Medvedev loses to Gasquet in Geneva in return from injury

GENEVA (AP) — Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev has lost his comeback match at the Geneva Open after a six-week injury layoff. Medvedev was beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by Richard Gasquet in the second round. Medvedev underwent hernia surgery last month and this will be his only tournament match on clay courts before the French Open starts Sunday. Victory was sealed when top-seeded Medvedev served his seventh double fault on Gasquet’s first match-point chance in the tiebreaker.