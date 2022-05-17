Mets’ Brandon Nimmo leaves game after fouling ball off knee

Mets leadoff man Brandon Nimmo fouled a ball off his right knee and left New York’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Nimmo swung at a pitch from left-hander Génesis Cabrera in the seventh inning and drilled it into the inside of his knee. He hobbled near home plate and was visited by a trainer but finished the at-bat. He hit a grounder to second base and tried futilely to sprint and beat it out. The 29-year-old Nimmo limped off the field and was replaced in center field by Travis Jankowski. A free agent after this season, Nimmo is batting .292 with a .397 on-base percentage atop New York’s order.