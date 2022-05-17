Phillies’ Harper out against Padres after injection in elbow

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper did not start for the Philadelphia Phillies in Tuesday’s game against San Diego as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. Harper had the shot Sunday. The NL MVP hoped to return later in the week. Harper had the injection Sunday because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow that forced the slugging right fielder to play only as Philadelphia’s designated hitter. Harper will remain as DH whenever he returns.