Vikings get big pass-rush boost with Hunter’s healthy return

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Danielle Hunter is in reinvention mode this year with the Minnesota Vikings. He became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks about 2 1/2 years ago. Since then he has had consecutive seasons wrecked by injury. The size of Hunter’s contract created a question about whether he’d return to the Vikings this year. They found a way to bring him back and sign Za’Darius Smith to form a potent pass-rushing duo in their new 3-4 defense.