World Cup schedule adds Alpine ski races at 2 more US sites

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The World Cup circuit will be making two more ski racing stops in the United States by adding Alpine events at Palisades Tahoe in California and in Aspen, Colorado. U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced the new competitions, which will join two American stops already on the schedule in Killington, Vermont, and Beaver Creek, Colorado. It’s the most World Cup Alpine stops on American snow in a season since the 1996-97 season. The U.S. portion of the Alpine racing slate usually ends after Killington and Beaver Creek. But the men will be returning. There will be slalom and giant slalom races in late February in Palisades Tahoe. That’s followed by a men’s super-G and downhill in early March in in Aspen.