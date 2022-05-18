Skip to Content
5 German soccer fans detained in Spain following clashes

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities say five German soccer fans have been detained following clashes ahead of the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers. Spanish police say the Frankfurt fans were taken into custody after fighting with Scottish supporters and officers at about midnight in the center of the city. Police say the Frankfurt supporters threw bricks and tables from bars and fired flares at Rangers fans and at police officers. There were no reports of significant injuries.

