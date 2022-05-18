Black club pro hopes to thrive, inspire at PGA Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Wyatt Worthington II returns to the PGA Championship and not much has changed in six years. He remains only the second Black club pro to qualify for this major championship. Worthington is a teaching pro from central Ohio. He is competing at Southern Hills after tying for fourth in the PGA Professional Championship. Worthington sees this week as a chance to play well and a chance to inspire. He says access to golf for minorities is improving. The biggest obstacle is for minorities to get funding to play at the highest level. The only other Black club pro at the PGA was in 1991.