Dainese claims 1st grand tour stage, López keeps Giro lead

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — Alberto Dainese became the first Italian rider to win a stage in this year’s Giro d’Italia by sprinting to victory on the 11th leg, and Juan Pedro López kept hold of the pink jersey. Dainese was a long way behind his rivals at the start of the sprint but powered his way through to beat Fernando Gaviria and Simone Consonni for his first stage win at a grand tour. López is 12 seconds ahead of Richard Carapaz and João Almeida.