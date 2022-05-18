EXPLAINER: US Soccer’s equal pay play and what it means

By ANNE M. PETERSON and RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writers

U.S. Soccer’s agreement with its men’s and women’s national teams for equal pay has its roots in the past while it looks toward the future. The collective bargaining agreements with the two teams announced Wednesday include identical pay structures and equal distribution of World Cup prize money, something that had been a major sticking point. The United States becomes the first federation in the world to promise matching money going forward.