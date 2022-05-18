F1 not replacing Russian GP, season reduced to 22 races

LONDON (AP) — Formula One has decided against replacing the Russian Grand Prix. It had earlier been canceled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The announcement reduced the current season from a record 23 races to 22, the same total as last year. The Sochi race scheduled for Sept. 25 and had been pulled from the calendar a day after Russia invaded Ukraine. F1 says in a statement “that there will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap.” Several cities had offered to host the race. But freight rules, logistical and travel costs made it too difficult.