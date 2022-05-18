Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European title has ended with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final. Rafael Borré converted the decisive penalty kick after Kevin Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey’s shot, giving the German club its first European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup, a predecessor to the Europa League. The win also secures a first appearance in the Champions League next season for Frankfurt. Trapp had already made a key save in the final minutes of extra time, stretching out a leg to stop a close-range shot by Ryan Kent. The match ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time.