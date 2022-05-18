Jaguars hire longtime 49ers executive Waugh as assistant GM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have formally hired Ethan Waugh as the team’s assistant general manager. Waugh had been rumored to be in line for the job for more than a month. Waugh worked alongside current Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke for a dozen seasons (2005-16) in San Francisco. Waugh served as the 49ers’ senior personnel assistant (2012-14) and senior player personnel coordinator (2015-17) while Baalke was GM in San Francisco.