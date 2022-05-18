LEADING OFF: Cubs’ Stroman coming off COVID list vs Dbacks

By The Associated Press

Marcus Stroman is set to come off the COVID-19 injured list and start for the Cubs against Arizona. The right-hander hasn’t pitched since May 1, when he delivered seven scoreless innings against Milwaukee in his best start since signing a $71 million, three-year deal with Chicago in the offseason. Stroman is 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA. He’ll oppose Zac Gallen in the opener of a four-game series at Wrigley Field. Gallen held Chicago to two hits and a run over six innings in his previous start Saturday.