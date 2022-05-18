Leclerc has lead, Verstappen momentum before Spanish GP

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Charles Leclerc has the lead but Max Verstappen has the momentum. The defending Formula One champion has chipped away at Leclerc’s advantage in the standings by stringing together consecutive victories. The difference is down to 19 points ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Lewis Hamilton has won this race for the past five years but Mercedes’ struggles have so far sunk any chance of him competing for an eighth world title.