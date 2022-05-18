Magbegor, Stewart power Storm to 74-71 win over Sky

SEATTLE (AP) — Ezi Magbegor scored 21 points, Breanna Stewart added 13 and the Seattle Storm held on to beat the Chicago Sky 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Magbegor added six rebounds and four assists, and Stewart had four steals for the Storm (2-3).

Seattle led 74-62 after Gabby Williams’ 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining. Candace Parker scored the final seven points in a 9-0 Chicago run to close out the game.

The Sky (2-2) had the ball with 9.1 seconds left, but Allie Quigley misfired on a 22-footer on the game’s final shot.

Azura Stevens led Chicago with 18 points. Parker finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot scored 11 apiece. Vandersloot added 12 assists.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports