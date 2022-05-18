Mourinho says he and Ancelotti still have a lot more to give

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho sees no reason to stop now after reaching another European final while approaching his 60th birthday. The 59-year-old Mourinho was asked if critics had been too quick to write him and 62-year-old Carlo Ancelotti off too quickly. Mourinho’s Roma will meet Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final next week followed by Ancelotti’s Real Madrid team against Liverpool in the Champions League final. Both coaches had mixed results in their previous jobs in England. And younger coaches like Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp have attracted more attention in recent years. Mourinho says “quality has no age” and that “we’re the ones who will decide when to quit. But I think you’ll have to wait a while.”