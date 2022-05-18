Old Man & The Filly: Lukas saddling Secret Oath in Preakness

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Secret Oath could give D. Wayne Lukas a record-tying seventh Preakness victory if she beats the boys in the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Secret Oath would also be the seventh filly to win the race and second in three years after Swiss Skydiver in 2020. The 86-year-old Hall of Fame trainer decided to put her in the Preakness after she won the Kentucky Oaks in impressive fashion the day before the Derby. Now she’s up against favorite and Derby runner-up Epicenter at Pimlico. Lukas thinks Secret Oath could be one of the best fillies he has ever had.