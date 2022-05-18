Witt homers off Giolito, Melendez connects as KC tops Chisox

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez homered and fellow rookie Emmanuel Rivera hit a go-ahead triple, leading the Kansas City Royals over the Chicago White Sox 6-2. Witt, Melendez and Rivera each had two hits. Rivera’s sinking liner escaped a diving Adam Engel, rolling into the right field corner for a triple that drove in Melendez with the tiebreaking run in the sixth. Witt hit his fourth home run, a 436-foot drive off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In his return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Giolito labored early, needing 54 pitches to complete the first two innings, allowing four hits and two walks. After Witt’s leadoff homer in the third, Giolito struck out six of the next seven batters and permitted only a pair of singles before being lifted after five innings.