3 injured in Murray St softball team bus crash in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama state troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three people on the bus carrying the Murray State softball team to the NCAA Tournament regional in Tuscaloosa. The school said the three people had injuries that weren’t life threatening. The school didn’t say whether they were players or staff members. Police say the accident occurred Wednesday afternoon between a commercial vehicle and the Racers’ chartered team bus carrying 26 passengers. Murray State is scheduled to begin tournament play on Friday against Stanford.