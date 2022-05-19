INDY DAY 3: Grosjean flirts with wall in Indy 500 practice

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Romain Grosjean had four close calls in Thursday practice for the Indianapolis 500. The Frenchman didn’t crash but it made for an eventful third day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato was fastest again, and he again bumped Scott Dixon from the top spot. David Malukas was third fastest as Honda swept the top three spots. JR Hildebrand was the fastest Chevrolet driver in fourth for A.J. Foyt Racing. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, was fifth fastest in preparation for his Indy 500 debut.