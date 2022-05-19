John Daly delivers another ride in PGA’s 1st round

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the hills and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee. First off the tee in the cool of morning, he quickly birdied the first hole and nostalgia was in the air. At least until a flurry of late bogeys hit and Daly ended the round in frustration.