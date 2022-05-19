LEADING OFF: Reds’ Votto expected back in Toronto hometown

By The Associated Press

Reds star Joey Votto expects to come off the COVID-19 list this weekend, just in time to play the Blue Jays in his hometown of Toronto. A six-time All-Star in 16 seasons, Votto hasn’t played a lot in front of the local fans — only nine games at Rogers Centre, during which he’s hit three home runs while going 8 for 33 with seven RBIs. Votto is off to a tough start this season. He’s hitting a meager .122 with no home runs and three RBIs in 22 games. He’s struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats.