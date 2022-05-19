New league for prep standouts sends 2 players to NBA combine

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Teenage power forward Dominick Barlow will be one of approximately 76 prospects at the NBA draft combine this week in Chicago. He didn’t take the conventional route through the college ranks, or the NBA’s G League Ignite, or by playing overseas. He skipped college to join Overtime Elite. The new basketball league was created to give high school players another path to the pros. He got paid a six-figure salary as he and the rest of the inaugural group learned about nutrition, social-media skills and financial literacy as they immersed themselves in basketball.