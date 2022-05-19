Spanish prosecutors probe Super Cup contracts after leaks

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have opened an investigation into the contracts behind the country’s Super Cup soccer matches in Saudi Arabia following leaked audio between the president of the federation and player Gerard Piqué regarding millions of dollars in commissions. The state prosecutors’ office tells The Associated Press that an anti-corruption investigation was initiated recently. The stolen audio reveals that Piqué helped to negotiate a $25.3 million commission to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Piqué’s company would have pocketed $4.2 million per tournament. Pique and federation president Luis Rubiales deny wrongdoing.