Browns’ Watson caps busy week as NFL investigation continues

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s week included meeting with NFL investigators and golf in the Bahamas with his new Browns teammates. Next week he’ll be back on the field, and under more public scrutiny. Some of the women who have accused Cleveland’s quarterback of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions have been interviewed by HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.” Per the network, “several” of the women will detail the alleged abuse. The show will air Tuesday. Watson has denied any wrongdoing. He’s facing civil lawsuits from 22 women, who allege he behaved inappropriately. The NFL is also investigating whether he violated its personal-conduct policy. He met with investigators in Houston this week.