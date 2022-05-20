Former NBA player Roth rewarded with NBL coaching extension

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Successful first-year Tasmania coach and former NBA player Scott Roth has signed a contract extension with the National Basketball League club until the end of the 2024-25 season. The JackJumpers announced the contract extension less than two weeks after Roth took the team to the NBL championship series before losing to the Sydney Kings in three games in the best-of-five series. Roth played 160 games in the late 1980s for the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. He was named NBL coach of the year for taking the new Australian side to the league finals.